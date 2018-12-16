ATLANTA - Here are things to know before today’s Cardinals (3-10) at Falcons (4-9) kickoff at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tickets were as low as $29.99 (Upper Corner, Section 303) at 8 a.m.) on StubHub.com.
1. Injury update: Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who suffered a knee injury late in the Green Bay game Sunday, returned to practice Friday and is set to play.
Wide receiver Julio Jones missed Thursday’s practice after being sent home with flu-like symptoms. He’s set to play.
2. Smith is questionable. Running back Ito Smith, who has a sore knee, was held out of practice Friday. He also has a neck injury and was listed as questionable for the game.
If Smith can’t play, running back Brian Hill will serve as the backup running back to Tevin Coleman.
Also, defensive tackle Terrell McClain (toe) will not play against the Cardinals.
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will receive his snaps.
3. Series history: This will be the 30th regular-season meeting. The Cardinals lead the series 15-14.
4. Deion Jones, Kazee fined. Falcons linebacker Deion Jones who jumped on a pile during the fight with the Packers was fined $33,425 for fighting. Free safety Damontae Kazee was fined $26,730 for unnecessary roughness for lowering his helmet against the Packers.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}