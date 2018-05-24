0 What Braves said after losing series in Philadelphia

ATLANTA - The Braves couldn’t solve the Phillies’ pitching in three games at Citizens Bank Park this week.

They were shut out for the second time in three nights, with Jake Arrieta and the Phillies winning 4-0 Wednesday to take two out of three.

The Braves scored three runs in the series, all of which came on Tuesday night.

Here’s what the Braves said after the game:

Manager Brian Snitker:

On Luiz Gohara:

“I thought he was OK. I thought he ran out of gas there a little bit. Overall, I thought it was good. Kept them off balance. The velocity played up a little bit more, even this one. It was good to get him out there and extended like that.”

On Gohara’s fatigue:

“I just thought he kind of got tired. He hadn’t got up and down, he’d been to 86, but not in a while. He’s a big, strong kid. They didn’t hit him hard. Evidently they didn’t see his fastball well either because they weren’t swinging at it real good. But overall it was good.”

On Gohara overcoming a tough six months to make a start:

“It’s a lot for a young guy. It’s a lot for any of us. … He stayed focused and since we’ve brought him up, he’s worked hard, he’s done well, his stuff’s getting better and it’s good.”

On Jake Arrieta:

“He was just being himself. He’s one of the better pitchers in the league. Guys like that, when you have opportunities early and couldn’t do anything with them, guys like that, the longer they’re out there, the better they get. He just doesn’t give in. That’s why he’s been such a great pitcher for such a long time.”

Starter Luiz Gohara:

On his start:

“I felt pretty good since the first inning to the last inning. Just competing and doing my best out there for the team and for the wins. It didn’t happen but everybody worked really hard until the end.”

On his slider:

“It felt really good to have my slider working down for strikes. It was really good to have that.”

On his emotions:

“It was pretty emotional, but I just tried not to think too much. Think about my work, my job and everything.”

Catcher Kurt Suzuki:

On Gohara:

“I thought he pitched really good. I don’t know how much he’d been pitching before he came up here, but the amount of pitches he threw tonight, stuff was good early on. Really didn’t have much hard contact. A lot of balls found holes and stuff.”

On the slider:

“When he was fresh it was really good. He gave us four quality innings, and it could’ve easily been five if a couple bounces go our way.”

On Arrieta:

“He was good. Once he got out of the first couple jams, he settled in. The guy’s a big-game pitcher. He’s a big-game pitcher for a reason. I don’t like to tip my hat a lot but he was good tonight. Their whole pitching staff threw the ball well this whole series. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap and move on.”

This story was written by Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

