Wembanyama hits winner as Spurs beat Suns 101-100 to end 6-season postseason drought

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama hit a 17-foot, pull-up jumper with a second left and the San Antonio Spurs wrapped up a playoff spot to end a six-season drought, beating the Phoenix Suns 101-100 on Thursday night.

Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds. His winning jumper capped a furious final-minute rally to secure the top-six finish in the Western Conference.

De'Aaron Fox added 23 points and Julian Champagnie had 14 in the Spurs' fourth straight victory.

Collin Gillespie scored 24 points and Devin Booker had 22 for the Suns. They remain seventh in the West.

Fox’s finger-roll layup cut Phoenix’s lead to 100-99 with 26.6 seconds remaining.

Suns coach Jordan Ott was forced to call a timeout when Fox and Dylan Harper trapped Booker between the sideline and halfcourt with 11.7 seconds remaining. San Antonio immediately fouled on the ensuing inbounds, and Rasheer Fleming missed both free throws.

Wembanyama then dribbled the clock down to its final seconds before pulling up to hit the winner on Oso Ighodaro.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle was ruled out an hour before tipoff with tightness in his right hip. Castle's defense was missed as Phoenix's backcourt of Booker and Gillespie combined to shoot 15 for 34.

Gillespie was 5 for 7 on 3-pointers to open the game as the Suns took a 39-28 lead. Phoenix was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers in the first half.

San Antonio opened the third quarter on a 19-11 run in taking a 71-70 lead, its first since the final minutes of the first quarter.

Booker responded by scoring seven straight points as Phoenix regained the lead. Booker had 14 points in the third.

Phoenix closed its second six-game trip of the season 2-4.

Up next

Suns: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

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