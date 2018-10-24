0 Week 9 is huge college football Saturday on Channel 2 ahead of playoff rankings

With the first College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday, Week 9 is the chance for teams to make a lasting impression on the committee.

Of course, teams like Alabama, Clemson or Michigan are the top contenders, but that doesn't mean another won't propel into the spotlight before then.

These games airing only on Channel 2 this week could have a significant impact on the rankings and who's fighting for conference championship come December.

[RELATED: WATCH 'Bulldogs Game Day' Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Channel 2!]

No. 2 Clemson at Florida State, Noon on Channel 2

No. 2 is the not ranking teams probably want this month. Two weeks ago, then-No. 2 Georgia lost to LSU and just last week Purdue shocked No. 2 Ohio State right here on Channel 2.

Clemson fans are hoping their team won’t follow in the footsteps of the Bulldogs and Buckeyes against Florida State this week.

The two teams usually duke it out for the Atlantic crown as they are the only teams to win the division since 2009. But Florida State has struggled in ACC play this season and sits in fifth place in the Atlantic with 2-3 conference record.

The must-watch matchup will be Florida State's stingy run defense against the explosive Clemson running attack.

Tigers running back Travis Etienne leads the FBS with 14 rushing touchdowns and ranks in the top 10 in every rushing category. The sophomore will face a challenge against Florida State’s No. 8 rushing defense. The Seminoles have gave up only 2.60 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns this season.

No. 21 South Florida at Houston, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

No. 21 South Florida will look to remain just one of five unbeaten teams left in the FBS as the Bulls travel to Houston.

The Cougars very likely could have been on the undefeated list too this season, but they were handed a loss by Texas Tech in Week 3.

In order for the Bulls to stay undefeated, they will need to get off to a better start as they have been forced to come back from double digits in recent weeks.

Luckily, they have one of the most dominant running backs in FBS with Jordan Cronkrite. The Florida transfer has rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games.

The bad news for Houston is defensive tackle Ed Oliver remains questionable with a right knee injury, since they need his help to contain Cronkrite. Houston's defense ranks toward the bottom of FBS and has gave up 465.9 total yards per game.

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

It took a couple of years, but the Texas Longhorns are finally back toward the top of the college football world. The Longhorns are 6-1 overall and their No. 6 ranking is their highest since 2010.

Coming off a bye in Week 8, Oklahoma State looks to hand Texas its first conference loss. The Cowboys have won six of the last eight in the series, including their current three-game streak.

Oklahoma State ranks 13th nationally in total offense, averaging 6.77 yards per play and 493 yards per game. Running back Justice Hill is a huge part of its success, so the Texas front seven will have its hands full with Oklahoma State's rushing game.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.