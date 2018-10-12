0 WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Conference rivalries renewed Saturday on Channel 2

ATLANTA - We’ve made it to Week 7 of the college football season, and things are really heating up.

There are still several undefeated teams – some we expected and some surprises. And, of course, there are some major disappointments.

We’ll feature both type of teams Saturday on Channel 2.

NEBRASKA at NORTHWESTERN (Noon – Channel 2)

Raise your hand if you thought the Scott Frost era at Nebraska would start would with five straight losses.

If your hand is in the air, you’re lying.

Nebraska is one of the most disappointing teams in college football this season, but the Huskers are playing the long game and they’re still optimistic about the future.

Northwestern is also one of those teams which didn’t really expect to be under .500 at this point, but here we are. Coming off an impressive upset of Michigan State, the Wildcats will look to keep the momentum going against the Cornhuskers.

Both teams can score, but can either defense get a stop? That’ll be the deciding factor in what’s expected to be a shootout (over/under currently 59.5).

PICK: Nebraska 42-35

No. 7 WASHINGTON at No. 17 OREGON (3:30 p.m. – Channel 2)

If the PAC-12 is going to get a team into the College Football Playoff, there’s a good chance it will be the winner of this game.

Washington has won five in a row since dropping the season opener to Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If they run the table, it’d be hard to think they don’t get in.

Oregon is 4-1, with their only loss coming in a stunner against Stanford. Let’s call a spade a spade, they gave the game away.

The matchup we’re watching in this one is Oregon’s offense against Washington’s defense. The Ducks are averaging 45.6 points per game, while the Huskies give up only 13.7 points per game.

PICK: Oregon 34-28

No. 15 WISCONSIN at No. 12 MICHIGAN (7:30 p.m. – Channel 2)

It’s a battle of teams undefeated in conference play Saturday night at “The Big House.” The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) come in as almost a double-digit favorite against the Badgers (4-1, 2-0).

Michigan, who doubled up Maryland last weekend, has everything to play for considering they still have No. 8 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State on the schedule.

Wisconsin, who lost to BYU by 3 points earlier in the season, needs a victory if they want to have any chance to get into the College Football Playoff. They don’t have the luxury of playing Ohio State in the regular season, although they do have Penn State at home on Nov. 10.

The matchup to watch in this one will be Wisconsin’s offense against Michigan’s defense. The Wolverines allow just 230.5 yards per game, and the Badgers average 480.2. Something has to give.

PICK: Michigan 31-20

