WATCH: Braves mascot fools Bryce Harper into signing away his money

Blooper is a master prankster.
On Sunday, before the Braves drilled the Phillies for 15 runs, he egged Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper into signing a declaration marking June 16, “Bryce Harper Day.” (Like that would ever happen.)
Harper acquiesced. The Braves’ mascot immediately revealed Harper had just signed an oversized check in Blooper’s name for $330 million. Harper, playfully, chased Blooper and reacquired his moola.
It’s the second time Blooper has pranked a major leaguer out of some record money. Earlier this season, he duped San Diego’s Manny Machado out of $300 million.
