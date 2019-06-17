  • WATCH: Braves mascot fools Bryce Harper into signing away his money

    By: AJC Sports

    Blooper is a master prankster.

    On Sunday, before the Braves drilled the Phillies for 15 runs, he egged Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper into signing a declaration marking June 16, “Bryce Harper Day.” (Like that would ever happen.)

    Harper acquiesced. The Braves’ mascot immediately revealed Harper had just signed an oversized check in Blooper’s name  for $330 million. Harper, playfully, chased Blooper and reacquired his moola.

    It’s the second time Blooper has pranked a major leaguer out of some record money. Earlier this season, he duped San Diego’s Manny Machado out of $300 million. 

    Blooper has mad-scheming skills and $630 million clams.

     

