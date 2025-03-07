Washington Commanders are releasing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, AP source says

The Washington Commanders informed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen that he will be released on Friday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

The move comes less than two weeks since they gave Allen's camp permission to talk to other teams around the NFL about a potential trade. There is no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran going into the final season of his contract, which made him a candidate to be released to save the Commanders roughly $20 million against the salary cap.

Drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2017, Allen was the second-longest-tenured player in the organization after punter Tress Way.

Washington is releasing Allen a day after re-signing six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year contract for 2025. Kicker Zane Gonzalez is also being brought back.

