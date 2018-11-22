Vince Carter reaches 25,000 career points

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawk’s Vince Carter has just hit a new milestone, reaching 25,000 points in his career.
The 41-year-old Carter is in his 21st NBA season. The NBA’s oldest active player, he is one of seven players in league history to play 20 or more seasons.
Carter, a 6-foot-6 guard, played last season with the Kings, where he appeared in 58 games and averaged 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
THE 25,000 point for @mrvincecarter15!!! pic.twitter.com/lXkfO2Verr— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2018
Carter was a first-round pick, No. 5 overall out of North Carolina in the 1998 NBA draft. He has played for the Raptors, Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Kings in his illustrious career. He earned the nickname Vinsanity early his career for his highlight-worthy athleticism and dunking ability. Carter is an eight-time all-star with the honor coming in consecutive seasons from the 1999-2007 seasons.
Last season, at 40 years, 46 days old, Carter became the oldest player to start an NBA game since Juwan Howard in 2013.
In his 20-year career, Carter averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He averaged more than 20.0 points a game in 10 seasons. In addition to his all-star appearances, Carter was a two-time All-NBA player, won a gold medal in the 2002 Sydney Olympics, was Rookie of the Year in 1999 and NBA Slam Dunk champion in 2000.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}