Villalba yes, Almiron no for Atlanta United vs. Toronto

Hector Villalba will be available for Atlanta United and Miguel Almiron won’t for Sunday’s crucial game at Toronto.
Both missed last week’s win against Chicago. That was the first time that both hadn’t been available for a game since Atlanta United started play in 2017. Villalba, a striker/midfielder, has seven goals and nine assists this season. Almiron (hamstring), an attacking midfielder, has 12 and 14.
With a win in Toronto, Atlanta United will win the Supporters’ Shield, its first trophy.
It does seem possible that Almiron will return in time for the playoffs, which start next week. He worked out in the cold and rain with a member of the training staff Friday morning before the first team took the field at the team’s training facility in Marietta.
Additionally, striker Romario Williams, who missed last week’s game, will be available. Midfielder Brandon Vazquez, who also missed last week’s game, won’t.
