Vikings sign Kyler Murray in their latest QB pivot, bringing in competition for J.J. McCarthy

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings found in Kyler Murray an ideal addition to their quarterback depth chart, setting up stiff competition for incumbent J.J. McCarthy for the starting job this season — and perhaps beyond.

Murray visited Vikings headquarters and signed a one-year contract on Thursday, after the first overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Because he's already owed $36.8 million in guaranteed salary by the Cardinals for this season, Murray was able to sign for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million and give the Vikings a no-risk opportunity.

“Contractually, it doesn’t really make a difference to me. Every year to me is a go-out-there-and-prove-it year,” Murray said on a video call with reporters.

Murray, despite being sidetracked recently by injuries and dogged by questions about his work ethic, has two Pro Bowl selections, a 67% career completion percentage, a 2-to-1 ratio of touchdown passes to interceptions — and a bonus of 3,193 rushing yards with 32 scores.

McCarthy, the Vikings' 2024 first-round draft pick whose injuries and inconsistency have raised the question of how long they can afford to wait for him to develop, missed his rookie season while recovering from knee surgery. Last year, he had an ankle sprain, a concussion and a broken hand that limited him to 10 starts and only eight games finished. Even when he was healthy, his struggles with accuracy were pronounced enough to force the Vikings to consider alternatives despite his significant potential.

“I talked to him this week. We had a great conversation about the things he’s been working on,” coach Kevin O'Connell said. “He’s focused on what’s out in front of him personally, and he’s attacking that every single day. He’s doing great.”

Murray, as if he were sliding away from a pass rusher in the pocket, smoothly sidestepped a question about whether he believes he was targeted to compete with McCarthy or was promised the job. O'Connell pointed to the calendar and declined to dive into what will be the primary storyline throughout the offseason until a starter is declared.

“I don’t believe we have to name one of those currently,” O'Connell said.

Murray, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, will have the opportunity to rejuvenate his career and set up a big payday next year, much like Sam Darnold did in 2024 with O'Connell and the Vikings after McCarthy was sidelined. Though Murray has not played in a system like the one O'Connell runs, his ability is such that finding a way to be productive with him ought not to be difficult for the 2024 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

“I don’t want to put any limitations on what that looks like. He’s had a tremendous amount of success with different quarterbacks. I know what my skill set brings to the game. I know what I’m capable of,” said Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Cardinals signed Murray to a hefty contract extension in 2022, but a few weeks after the deal was done the club removed a strange clause in the contract that mandated four hours of "independent study" during game weeks. The kerfuffle called into question Murray's work habits, and his relationship with the franchise was never the same.

Murray tore the ACL in his right knee late in the 2022 season, causing him to miss more than half of the 2023 schedule. Then he played only five games in 2025 because of an injury to his right foot.

Murray led Arizona to the playoffs just once in seven years, a wild-card round loss after the 2021 season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. O'Connell, the offensive coordinator for that Rams team, inherited with the Vikings in 2022 a productive veteran who fit well with his scheme in Kirk Cousins.

Cousins was playing as well as he had in his career in 2023 until tearing his Achilles tendon halfway through the season, starting a carousel of starting quarterbacks that hasn't stopped spinning for this club. Minnesota has found plenty of short-term success but failed to find a franchise cornerstone. With Darnold, McCarthy and now Murray, O'Connell will have coached three top-10 draft picks at his specialty position. Murray could become the ninth starting quarterback in five years.

The match appears to be ideal — and maybe even destined. Murray posted on social media a picture of him in a youth football uniform for a team called the Vikings, an experience at age 7 that formed in him a fondness for the NFL version. Murray revealed that he "cried real tears" after the interception Brett Favre threw late in the NFC championship game after the 2009 season that helped keep that team from reaching the Super Bowl.

“Never in a million years did I think that this was going to come around full circle,” Murray said. “I think that it's a great fit. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.