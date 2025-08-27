Vikings bring back veteran Thielen for WR depth in trade with Panthers, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired 13-year veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has the third-most catches in franchise history, in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, a person with knowledge with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Vikings sent a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Panthers for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to the person who confirmed the details to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced it.

The Vikings needed more depth, after losing newcomer Rondale Moore to a season-ending knee injury and rising star Jordan Addison to a three-game suspension to start the season. Two-time All-Pro Justin Jefferson is as good as there is in the league, but he missed three weeks of camp with a hamstring injury. Jalen Nailor, the third option at wide receiver, hurt his hand last week and the Vikings have been vague about his prognosis.

Thielen, a native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, who was undrafted out of NCAA Division II program Minnesota State, became one of the NFL's true success stories after nearly giving up on football and taking a job in dental equipment sales.

Thielen landed a practice squad spot in 2013 with his home-state team, carved out a special teams role the following season and made his first big impression by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown. He became a starter by 2016 and made two Pro Bowls, accumulating 534 receptions over nine seasons on the active roster for 6,682 yards, which is fifth in franchise history.

Thielen has been Bryce Young's favorite target over the last two years, but the Panthers took wide receivers in the first round in each of the last two drafts with Xavier Legette and Tetaiora McMillan. Undrafted rookie Jalen Coker has had a strong training camp, and David Moore gives Young and the Panthers a veteran option.

The 35-year-old Thielen still lives in Minnesota and even worked out with new Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy during throwing sessions each of the last two summers.

Reed reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.

