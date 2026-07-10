Veteran Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber joins teammate Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby

Veteran Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is the latest participant announced for the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Schwarber joins his teammate Bryce Harper in the eight-man field and the pair will try to put on show for the home crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Boston’s Willson Contreras, Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, St. Louis' Jordan Walker and the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice will also be part of the competition.

One other participant hasn't been announced.

The 33-year-old Schwarber enters Friday's games with 32 homers, which leads the big leagues. The four-time All-Star has been one of baseball's elite home run hitters for several seasons with 219 long balls since 2022, trailing only Aaron Judge (227) over that span.

This is Schwarber's third appearance in the derby. He made the finals in 2018 before losing to Harper at Nationals Park and was also part of the 2022 derby, losing in the first round to Albert Pujols.

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