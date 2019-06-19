0 Vazquez's goals push Atlanta United into U.S. Open Cup quarters

COLUMBUS, Oh. - Two goals from Brandon Vazquez led Atlanta United past Columbus 3-2 on Tuesday and, for the first time in franchise history, into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

Vazquez has four goals in the past two Open Cup games to give him six in the tournament in the past three seasons. Miles Robinson scored the second goal, his first with Atlanta United.

Atlanta United will host the winner of the game between Cincinnati and St. Louis in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup on July 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Atlanta United was eliminated in the Round of 16 in its previous two U.S. Open Cups.

Of course, if it’s Atlanta United at Columbus, it’s going to rain. And it did. The game was delayed for almost 50 minutes in the second half because of a downpour that started just before halftime. An MLS game played between the teams at MAPFRE Stadium on March 30 was played in a heavier rain. That game wasn’t stopped.

Manager Frank de Boer put out the strongest possible 11, with Ezequiel Barco making his first appearance since May 5. He has spent most of the past month with Argentina at the U20 World Cup in Poland. Also in the starting 11 were Pity Martinez, Justin Meram, who was traded from Columbus to Atlanta United earlier this season, and Vazquez, who scored two goals in the 3-1 win against Charleston in the tournament’s fourth round. The defense was composed of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, fullbacks Franco Escobar and Michael Parkhurst, centerbacks Robinson and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, and midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Eric Remedi.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vazquez kept his hot streak, giving Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute after he took the ball off the foot of David Guzman at the top of the penalty box and won his one-on-one with Columbus goalkeeper Jon Kempin. It was Vazquez’s fifth goal three seasons of U.S. Open Cup.

Atlanta United took a 2-0 lead when Robinson headed in a corner in the 15th minute. Robinson was left unmarked at the back post. Robinson started near the penalty spot and make a looping run to the back post, where he headed the ball into the ground and into the goal. Barco was given the assist.

Atlanta missed two chances to increase its lead. On the first, a left-footed shot from Meram rolled just wide after Barco played him through the defense.

On the second, Vazquez intercepted a poor pass to Kempin. Vazquez tried to curl in a right-footed shot from near the end line. The ball hit the back post and bounced away.

Columbus cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 in the 40th minute on a goal by David Accam. Atlanta United’s players were upset with Columbus because Darlington Nagbe was down on the field with an injury. Columbus didn’t have to put the ball out so that Nagbe could receive treatment, but teams typically do. The Crew continued to play and Accam’s shot squirted past Guzan.

As the rain, which started just before halftime, continued to pour, the game opened up. Pity Martinez tried to find Barco at the back post, only for the pass to be cleared at the last second.

Columbus came down the field and Guzan made a diving save to preserve the 2-1 lead in the 59th minute.

Vazquez scored his second goal in the 65th minute. It was another simple goal. Vazquez chased a ball deep in Columbus half. He easily rounded Alex Crognale and then put a low shot into the opposite corner.

Columbus cut Atlanta United’s lead to 3-2 when a cross by Waylon Francis went off Guzan’s left elbow, rolled underneath his arm and into the goal in the 71st minute.

The game was suspended in the 75th minute at 8:38 p.m. The game re-started at 9:27 p.m.

Columbus pushed for the tying goal and Guzan made a save in the 87th minute to preserve the lead.

Barco missed a chance in the 89th minute to secure the win when he put a shot over the cross bar after a long run.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.