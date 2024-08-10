USWNT wins its fifth Olympic gold medal in women's soccer with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in final

PARIS — (AP) — At just the right moment, Mallory Swanson yelled at teammate Sophia Smith not to go near the ball as it came through.

Swanson knew Smith was offside. But Swanson wasn't.

“I was like, `Don't touch it! Leave it, leave it leave it!'” Swanson said. “And then it was on me to put it away.”

With that 57th-minute goal, the U.S. women's soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn't won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes. At the final whistle, the U.S. players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen's “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the stadium.

“We've grown so much," said Swanson, who was making her 100th national team appearance. "And that's really cool to me seeing that. We've grown on and off the field. And you keep probably hearing it — we're playing with joy. We're having so much fun and I'm just so happy."

The result is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women's World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in 2004 at Athens and four years later in Beijing.

The United States also won gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics — the first time women's soccer was played at the Olympics — and in 2012 at London.

Brazil has never finished better than runner-up at the Olympics.

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position," said Hayes, a London native. "I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. had to settle for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Tom Cruise, former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe and her fiance, former WNBA player sue Bird, were among those in the crowd.

Marta was playing in her sixth Olympics. Her first was in 2004 — when she was just 18 — which ended with a silver. But she started on the bench after a two-game suspension for a hard foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the team’s final group match.

Hayes was hired as coach of the U.S. team in November but she didn’t join the squad until May so she could finish out the season with Chelsea — guiding the Women’s Super League squad to its fifth straight title.

Hayes was tasked with turning around a U.S. team that crashed out of last summer’s Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. Despite her short time with the Americans, she quickly fostered chemistry within the young squad, particularly between forwards Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Swanson.

The trio scored 10 of the 12 U.S. goals in France. Naeher and the U.S. defense allowed just two goals.

“I think we’re on this steady climb," Crystal Dunn said. "We know winning a gold medal is obviously amazing and we’re all going to celebrate and soak this in. But there’s life after this Olympics. I think we are going to embrace where we are but I think it’s important that we realize there’s so much more that we can do, and having Emma obviously now for the long haul is going to be incredible.”

Brazil had the best chances early. Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute but her shot went straight into Naeher's arms. Ludmila appeared to score in the upper far corner in the 16th minute but was offside.

Naeher kept the game scoreless at the break by punching away Gabi Portilho’s shot in first-half stoppage time.

Brazilian midfielder Vitoria Yaya was carried from the field with an injury early in the second half.

The U.S. continued to threaten after Swanson’s goal. Smith nearly scored on a break in the 66th but her attempt went wide.

Lindsey Horan smashed a free kick into the wall in the 82nd after Tarciane fouled Smith just outside the box.

Hayes made one change to her lineup for the final, starting Korbin Albert in place of Rose Lavelle. It was the second youngest U.S. lineup to start a gold medal match, with an average age of 26.7. The average age of the team that started the 1996 final was 25.8.

Brazil had finished third in its group in France, earning one of two third-place spots in the knockout round.

The U.S. advanced to the final with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany in Lyon, where Smith scored the lone goal. Brazil earned its spot with a wild 4-2 victory over Women’s World Cup champion Spain.

Germany went on to win the tournament’s bronze medal with a 1-0 victory over Spain in Lyon on Friday.

Asked if the U.S. team was confident it would ultimately wear gold medals in France, defender Naomi Girma was succinct.

“I mean, we always believed,” she said.

