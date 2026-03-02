Unrivaled hits the road for semifinals at Barclays Center as Phantom loses Aliyah Boston

NEW YORK — Unrivaled is taking its semifinals on the road, playing at Barclays Center in New York on Monday night.

Top seed Phantom BC will face sixth-seeded Vinyl and No. 2 Mist will play No. 5 Breeze. The top two teams earned byes to this round. The title game will be Wednesday at Unrivaled’s home arena in Miami, with a prize pool of $600,000 to be split among players from the championship club.

Phantom will be missing star forward Aliyah Boston for the rest of the playoffs as she's out with a right lower extremity injury.

Playing at Barclays Center will be a homecoming for Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart, who led the New York Liberty to its first championship in 2024.

The young 3-on-3 league drew a professional women's basketball regular-season record crowd of 21, 490 that included "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts, Sixers guard Kyle Lowry, and comedians Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes when it played in Philadelphia in late January.

The Philadelphia tour stop represented a proving ground on whether taking the product on the road can lead to new revenue and expand the league’s fan base, while recalibrating a business model that was originally rooted in centralization.

MVP

Chelsea Gray won the league's MVP playing for Rose BC on Monday. The guard, who won Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament last month, averaged 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Gray broke her own league single-season assists record with 85 in 14 games for Rose BC. She had nine games with 20 or more points and 10 contests with five or more assists. She also tied the league single-game 3-pointers record with 10 on Feb. 22.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.