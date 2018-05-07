ATLANTA - Georgia senior Yante Maten has been invited to the NBA scouting combine. The power forward will be one of 69 players to take part in the pre-draft event in Chicago next week. The NBA announced the full list of participants on Monday.
Maten, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, played in 33 games, all starts, for the Bulldogs last season. He averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals in 34.3 minutes. He had a .464 field goal percentage.
Maten was named the SEC Player of the Year following his final campaign.
The NBA scouting combine will take play May 17-18. The NBA draft will be held June 21.
This story was writteb by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
