UGA will not sell alcohol in general seating areas next season

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia announced Tuesday that it will not sell alcohol in general seating areas at Sanford Stadium.
The decision comes after the Southeastern Conference voted during its spring meetings to allow alcohol sales in their stadiums.
"After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in non-premium seating areas of our athletics facilities,” said athletic director Greg McGarity. “However, we will conduct an annual review of this policy to determine if any modifications may be needed in the future.”
Most students Channel 2 Action News talked with in May were in favor of alcohol at games, but some fans said they didn't think it was a good idea.
"UGA fans love football, and they love alcohol. So, I don't really see a problem with it," UGA student Jeremy Balenala said.
The university previously said that beer and wine will be sold only to donors in premium seating area during the upcoming football season.
