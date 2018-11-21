  • UGA tailback collides with SEC Network star, asks her out via Twitter

    By: Mike Griffith, DawgNation

    Georgia football coach Kirby Smart preaches that his players should make the most of their opportunities when they get into games, and reserve tailback Prather Hudson certainly took that to heart.

    The Bulldogs scored plenty of points in the 66-27 win over UMass last Saturday, leading to Hudson getting his opportunity to play in the game.

    Hudson was forced out of bounds and into SEC Network reporter and former Miss Florida (2012) Laura Rutledge, knocking her down.

    Hudson tweeted an apology to the 30-year-old Rutledge, along with an invitation to dinner, on Monday.

    UMass player Josiah Johnson, who was locked up with Hudson when the out-of-bounds contact ensued, took credit for being the Georgia back’s “wing man.”

    Rutledge let it be known on the Twitter thread that she is married. Her husband is current free agent major league baseball player Josh Rutledge.

    Hudson is a redshirt sophomore from Brookstone High School in Columbus, Ga., who has played in all 11 games this season. He has 64 yards on 15 carries.

    The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play host to Georgia Tech at noon Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

