UGA tailback collides with SEC Network star, asks her out via Twitter

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart preaches that his players should make the most of their opportunities when they get into games, and reserve tailback Prather Hudson certainly took that to heart.
The Bulldogs scored plenty of points in the 66-27 win over UMass last Saturday, leading to Hudson getting his opportunity to play in the game.
Hudson was forced out of bounds and into SEC Network reporter and former Miss Florida (2012) Laura Rutledge, knocking her down.
Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened...even though I’m a Gator 😏 pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH— Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 18, 2018
Hudson tweeted an apology to the 30-year-old Rutledge, along with an invitation to dinner, on Monday.
Hey @LauraMRutledge really sorry I knocked you down, but... I can pick you up at 7 😎 https://t.co/jkHsTsLk0s— Prather Hudson (@PRAYHUD) November 20, 2018
UMass player Josiah Johnson, who was locked up with Hudson when the out-of-bounds contact ensued, took credit for being the Georgia back’s “wing man.”
I wanna take credit for being your wing man, I mean I did help y’all meet 😉 https://t.co/jGicwDvnSv— Josiah Johnson (@JosiahJohnsonQB) November 20, 2018
Rutledge let it be known on the Twitter thread that she is married. Her husband is current free agent major league baseball player Josh Rutledge.
Hudson is a redshirt sophomore from Brookstone High School in Columbus, Ga., who has played in all 11 games this season. He has 64 yards on 15 carries.
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play host to Georgia Tech at noon Saturday in Sanford Stadium.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}