  • Ohio St, LSU, Alabama, Penn St are top 4 in 1st CFP rankings; UGA lands at No. 6

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    The College Football Playoff committee has released its highly-anticipated first rankings of the 2019 season.

    In a surprise move, the committee named Ohio State at No. 1 with LSU, Alabama and Penn State rounding out the top 4. 

    Defending champion Clemson and Georgia (7-1) are the first two teams out.

    With the loss to South Carolina last month, Georgia's best chance to make the playoff remains by winning the SEC Championship Game in December. 

    Check back for complete analysis of the top six teams and playoff implications for Georgia.

    Here is the complete top 25: 

    1. Ohio State
    2. LSU
    3. Alabama
    4. Penn State
    5. Clemson
    6. Georgia
    7. Oregon
    8. Utah
    9. Oklahoma
    10. Florida
    11. Auburn
    12. Baylor
    13. Wisconsin
    14. Michigan
    15. Notre Dame
    16. Kansas State
    17. Minnesota
    18. Iowa
    19. Wake Forest
    20. Cincinnati
    21. Memphis
    22. Boise State
    23. Oklahoma State
    24. Navy
    25. SMU

