Ohio St, LSU, Alabama, Penn St are top 4 in 1st CFP rankings; UGA lands at No. 6

The College Football Playoff committee has released its highly-anticipated first rankings of the 2019 season.
In a surprise move, the committee named Ohio State at No. 1 with LSU, Alabama and Penn State rounding out the top 4.
Defending champion Clemson and Georgia (7-1) are the first two teams out.
With the loss to South Carolina last month, Georgia's best chance to make the playoff remains by winning the SEC Championship Game in December.
Check back for complete analysis of the top six teams and playoff implications for Georgia.
[RELATED: UGA's path to the playoff isn't an open road]
Here is the complete top 25:
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Kansas State
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Navy
- SMU
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}