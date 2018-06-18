UGA fans sound off on stadium's new scoreboard

ATHENS, Ga. - Who says there’s an offseason for UGA football?
The season opener is 75 days away, but there was a buzz on social media last week about the back of the new scoreboard at Sanford Stadium.
That’s right, the back of the scoreboard.
Checked out the new scoreboard today! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/GL4uKj4UQJ— Abby Jessen (@abbyjessen) June 14, 2018
The updated design received mixed reviews from fans on Twitter.
June 14, 2018
Sanford’s new scoreboard looks like DeKalb County Jail to me— Groovy B. (@_SpaceshipCoupe) June 14, 2018
Wow I love the new scoreboard at Sanford Stadium pic.twitter.com/rFW9DIj6DS— Michael (@AcunaDingers) June 15, 2018
there better be some fireworks that pop out of it bc this scoreboard is blander than wheat toast https://t.co/9BCiZnPK0g— The Black Sheep UGA (@blacksheep_uga) June 14, 2018
The rear of Sanford Stadium’s scoreboard:— Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) June 15, 2018
This article was written by Tess DeMeyer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
