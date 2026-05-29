UCLA's Karson Gordon enters transfer portal as a track athlete, dodging football restrictions

UCLA's Karson Gordon entered the NCAA transfer portal as a track and field athlete with plans to play football, he confirmed on social media Friday.

Gordon's transfer announcement comes seven months after the NCAA's decision to eliminate the spring football portal window, opting instead for a 15-day period in January in an effort to corral offseason chaos and give programs a clearer picture of their fall roster.

Track and field athletes have two windows, one at the end of the fall and another 30-day period that begins the day after selections for Division I track and field championships are announced. This spring, the window opened on May 28 and will close on June 26.

"I am very thankful for my time as a dual-sport athlete at UCLA," Gordon wrote on social media. "I have made relationships here that will last me a lifetime. I am officially in the transfer portal as a dual sport QB/ATH and Triple Jumper. I have not committed to a school yet."

Gordon initially signed with UCLA as a three-star quarterback out of Missouri City, Texas. He's now listed as a receiver on the Bruins' roster. He has not yet seen game action at either position.

The redshirt sophomore did not compete in the 2026 track season due to an injury. He competed in two indoor meets during his true freshman season and set a personal record in the triple jump.

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