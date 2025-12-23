UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava returning after stellar 2025 season

LOS ANGELES — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is returning for another season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

The school announced on Monday that Iamaleava will be back for his second season with the Bruins in 2026.

Iamaleava threw for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions while completing 64% of his passes this season. He also was the Bruins' leading rusher with 505 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries.

Iamaleava accounted for five touchdowns — three rushing — and 294 yards of offense in UCLA's 42-37 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 4, the Bruins' first win over a top-10 opponent since 2010.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback from Long Beach previously played two seasons at Tennessee, throwing for 2,619 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions in 2024.

