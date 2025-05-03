Twins' Kody Clemens homers in 1st career Fenway game in front of father, ex-Red Sox pitcher Roger

BOSTON — (AP) — Kody Clemens, the son of former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens, homered into the right-field seats in the sixth inning during his first game at Fenway Park on Saturday.

With his seven-time Cy Young Award-winning dad watching from a luxury box along the first-base line, Clemens hit an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins over the short wall in the right-field corner.

A fan threw the ball back onto the field and the ball attendant retrieved it in shallow right, before tossing it into the stands behind first base.

The 28-year-old Clemens was acquired from Philadelphia on April 26 after being designated for assignment by the Phillies.

It was just his third at-bat in Fenway and gave Minnesota a 3-1 edge.

In his first at-bat, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story made a diving catch of his inning-ending liner in the second.

Roger Clemens, who was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014, went 192-111 over 13 seasons with Boston, and was named the AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner in 1986.

In April of ’86, he became the first pitcher to strikeout 20 batters in a game.

Roger Clemens owned a career record of 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA over 24 seasons. He is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame after falling short of the required 75% vote and running out of eligibility to be on the ballot. Roger Clemens maintains he never used performance-enhancing drugs despite being accused of doing so.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.