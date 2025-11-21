Travis Kelce plans to decide on retirement after the season, wants to give Chiefs time to prepare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce plans to wait until after the season to make a decision on retirement, though he did say Friday that he wants to make that decision early enough that the Kansas City Chiefs have time to prepare for the future.

The new league year officially begins March 11, which also marks the beginning of free agency. But teams can speak with potential free agents in the days leading up to that date, and they also will have been working on their plans for the April draft.

Kelce said that he appreciated the way that his brother, Jason Kelce, retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles. The elder Kelce made the announcement on March 4, 2024, which gave them ample opportunity to plan their roster construction for last season.

"Seeing my brother go through it and seeing — I don't know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa," Travis Kelce said following a final practice for Sunday's game against the Colts.

“It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens,” Kelce continued, “and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then.”

Some thought Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, might retire after the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February. But he quickly announced his intention to return, then went about getting in better shape during this past offseason.

It's paid off, too. The 36-year-old Kelce already has 50 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

How the rest of the season goes for the Chiefs also could factor into Kelce's decision. He's said the lopsided Super Bowl loss to the Eagles left a bitter taste in his mouth, but things have gone even worse this season. The Chiefs are 5-5 and currently outside the AFC playoff picture, with the AFC South-leading Colts rolling into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I think it's not a matter of effort. It's all just execution,” Kelce said. “We're in here every single day grinding our tails off, trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches. They're tightening things up a little bit so we focus on those details, and so we can play fast and play with a purpose.”

Record aside, Kelce said that the chemistry of this year's team is “one of the most fun teams I've been on in a while.”

“I'm excited every single day we come into this building,” he added. “There's still a chance. I'm fighting man. I think right now it's a different season than we've had really since I can remember. With that being said, every single day is a new challenge, and I love that.”

NOTES: RB Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out for the game against Indianapolis because of a lingering knee injury, though coach Andy Reid said that he's making progress. He was able to practice in some capacity most of this week. “It was literally just to see where he was at,” Reid said. "I think he’s coming out and feeling pretty good right now, and that’s a plus.” ... LG Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and WR Xavier Worthy (ankle) could play Sunday, Reid said. Both have been listed as questionable.

