  • Trae Young, Hawks players and coaches visit kids in hospital (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

    ATLANTA - A handful of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches and cheerleaders had a special day in the community on Wednesday.

    Trae Young, Omari Spellman, Coach Lloyd Pierce and many more visited kids at CHOA Scottish Rite.

    The Hawks visited with patients and their families, playing games and doing arts and crafts.

    This was the first community visit Piece made since becoming head coach. 

    The Hawks begin the preseason on Oct. 1 against New Orleans at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. 

