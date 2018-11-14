Trae Young has rough night as Hawks fall to Warriors

ATLANTA - There’s bound to be games like this when you are a rookie in the NBA. But hopefully they will be few and far between for the Hawks’ Trae Young.
Young, the fifth pick in the 2018 draft, scored just four points in a 110-103 loss to the league champion Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Oakland.
Young was 2 of 12 from the field, 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and did not earn any free-throw attempts in 28 minutes on the court. He did contribute nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Taurean Prince scored 20 to lead the Hawks, who fell to 3-11. Kent Bazemore had 18 points.
The Hawks led 23-20 after a quarter and 52-49 at halftime but were outscored by nine (33-24) in the third quarter.
The short-handed Warriors played without All-Star star forward Draymond Green, who was suspended by the organization for one game for arguing with teammates during and after Monday night’s game against the Clippers.
The Warriors (12-3) also played without All-Star guard Stephen Curry, who sat out due to a groin strain.
Jonas Jerebko started in place of Green against the Hawks and scored 14.
Kevin Durant scored 29 to lead Golden State and Klay Thompson added 24.
The Hawks play at the Denver Nuggets Thursday night at 9.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
