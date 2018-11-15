0 Top teams look to avoid upsets on Channel 2's college football Saturday

With Championship Saturday only three weeks away, teams in contention for the College Football Playoff are hoping to avoid potential setbacks in Week 12.

No. 9 West Virginia, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 11 UCF are still fighting for spots in their conference championship games. A loss this late in the season could be disastrous for their chances to make the playoff.

Let's break down the opponents they will be facing only on Channel 2 this Saturday.

No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland, Noon on Channel 2

After a dominating win over Michigan State, Ohio State fans are already looking forward to its matchup with rival No. 4 Michigan in two weeks. But head coach Urban Meyer knows his team better be ready for Maryland.

"I think this is one of the more talented teams in the Big Ten. They beat Texas early on. They are extremely good skill. They just had a guy rush for 200 yards. Their defense is a top 20 defense," Meyer said.

Maryland's passing defense ranks 18th nationally, giving up only 6.56 yards per attempt. Linebacker Tre Watson and cornerback Darnell Savage have a combined eight interceptions.

The Terps defense will face one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Dwayne Haskins, who grew up 17 miles from the College Park campus. Haskins ranks eighth in passing efficiency with 266 completions, 3,280 yards and 33 touchdowns.

No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

No. 9 West Virginia blew past TCU last week, but the Mountaineers still have not clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship. They have the challenging task of facing Oklahoma State.

"They're scary. They can score points and can look really good at times," WVU coach Dana Holgorsen said in his weekly press conference.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 48-47 loss to rival Oklahoma after a two-point conversion came up short. Head coach Mike Gundy knows his defense will have to prepare for another of the nation's best offenses.

"A lot of similarities to the game we just played. They're very explosive offensively, terrific quarterback play, running the football and they're good up front on offense," Gundy said in his weekly press conference.

Quarterbacks for both teams have put together Heisman Trophy worthy seasons. Pokes quarterback Taylor Cornelius is ranked fifth nationally with 3,123 passing yards. Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier is ninth with 2,961 passing yards.

No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF

University of Central Florida is preparing for perhaps the biggest home game in program history when College GameDay comes to town for its tilt with No. 24 Cincinnati.

UCF felt disrespected last year after they were left out of the College Football Playoff despite an undefeated record. The Knights, which hold the nation's longest winning streak, find themselves in the same position this season with a 9-0 record.

If the program wants its playoff hopes to stay alive, UCF will have a tough task against No. 24 Cincinnati.

In Luke Fickell's second season, the Bearcats are bowl eligible for the first time in three years and have a 4-1 record on the road.

Cincinnati has defeated their opponents by an average of 20.1 points per game. But if its offense will have any success on Saturday, it will have to focus on controlling the football.

The Knights' defense has forced a turnover in every game this season and they are ranked second in the FBS in turnover margin.

Meanwhile, UCF success on offense can be attributed to quarterback McKenzie Milton, who could be a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

