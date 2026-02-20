Top-ranked Canada heartbroken after upset loss to Sweden in women's curling at the Olympics

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — The top-ranked Canadian women couldn't overcome "straighter" ice and a sharp Sweden squad, and now the country's controversial men's team will have the curling power's last chance at Olympic gold at the Milan Cortina Games.

With Canada already shut out of the mixed team event medals, Rachel Homan's team was upset by Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden in the semifinals Friday.

“They’re heartbroken right now,” Canada coach Heather Nedohin said.

Sweden, ranked No. 12, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday.

Sweden, which has won the women’s competition three times since curling returned to the Olympic program in 1998, beat Canada 6-3.

Homan had beaten Hasselborg in all three of their previous meetings this season.

"I woke up this morning and just told the girls, ‘I really believe we’re winning today,’” Hasselborg said, with one of her children in her arms and another playing at her feet.

Silvana Tirinzoni’s Switzerland beat the United States 7-4 and will be aiming for their first women’s gold at the Olympics.

The Swiss took silver behind Canada at the last two world championships after four straight golds in the biggest curling competition outside of the Olympics.

Canada will play the U.S. for bronze on Saturday.

“Obviously disappointed, but our work is not done here,” Homan said. “We’re going to come out fighting tomorrow.”

The Canadians said they struggled with “straighter” ice that “made some shots quite a bit tougher.

“But Sweden played a great game and kudos to them,” Homan said.

U.S. vice skip Cory Thiesse, who already won silver in the team event with Korey Dropkin, said she was a little surprised to be facing Canada for bronze.

“They’re the No. 1 ranked team in the world. But it’s the Olympics and that pressure is hard sometimes and you just never know,” Thiesse said. “Our motto this week has just been to keep games close and you never know what is going to happen out there.”

In the men’s competition, Switzerland routed Norway 9-1 for the bronze medal. Canada faces Britain for gold on Saturday.

The Canadian men were the subject of a controversy that got attention far beyond the ice when several players were accused of double-touching the rock, a rules violation.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.