Times set for first two games of Braves-Cardinals playoff series

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series.
The Braves clinched the NL East more than a week ago. St. Louis advanced to the NLDS, starting Thursday in Atlanta, after Matt Carpenter led a three-homer attack with a three-run drive Sunday in the regular season finale against the Chicago Cubs.
The Milwaukee Brewers will play at Washington in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night, with the winner going on to play Los Angeles in the NLDS.
St. Louis (91-71) finished three games better than last season (88-74). The Braves (97-65) finished the season with a loss at New York against the Mets.
The Braves won four of the six meetings with the Cardinals this season.
Here is the NLDS schedule:
Thursday, Oct. 3
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 or 6:02 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• Atlanta at St. Louis, time TBA
Monday, Oct. 7
x-Atlanta at St. Louis, time TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 9
x-St. Louis at Atlanta, time TBA
x - If necessary
