  • Times set for first two games of Braves-Cardinals playoff series

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series.

    The Braves clinched the NL East more than a week ago. St. Louis advanced to the NLDS, starting Thursday in Atlanta, after Matt Carpenter led a three-homer attack with a three-run drive Sunday in the regular season finale against the Chicago Cubs.

    The Milwaukee Brewers will play at Washington in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night, with the winner going on to play Los Angeles in the NLDS.

    St. Louis (91-71) finished three games better than last season (88-74). The Braves (97-65) finished the season with a loss at New York against the Mets.

    The Braves won four of the six meetings with the Cardinals this season.

    Here is the NLDS schedule:

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    • St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 or 6:02 p.m. 

    Friday, Oct. 4

    • St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. 

    Sunday, Oct. 6

    • Atlanta at St. Louis, time TBA 

    Monday, Oct. 7

    x-Atlanta at St. Louis, time TBA 

    Wednesday, Oct. 9

    x-St. Louis at Atlanta, time TBA 

    x - If necessary

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories