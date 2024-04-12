Tiger Woods, others back on the course at the Masters to begin long day chasing Bryson DeChambeau

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Tiger Woods had an early start and a long day ahead of him Friday in the Masters.

Woods, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka were among 27 players who had to complete the weather-delayed first round before heading right back out on breezy Augusta National for the second round.

The target was Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday. That not only was his best score at the Masters, it was his best start in a major championship. He was one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who looked every bit the part with his bogey-free start of 66.

Masters rookie Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark was 5-under par with three holes to play.

Woods was at 1-under par and starting on the par-4 14th hole, with one more par 5 (No. 15) and a birdie pin at the par-3 16th still to play. In only his second tournament of the year, Woods has made only one bogey.

He still thinks he can win if everything comes together, even at age 48 with plenty of rust in his game and hardware in his body from so many surgeries. First up is a chance for him to set the Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut.

The top 50 and ties after the second round advance to the weekend. The Masters is the only major where Woods has never missed the cut as a pro.

The final few hours of the first round can be important to others. Brooks Koepka, the PGA champion and always a big threat in the majors, was at even par for the round with only one birdie and one bogey through 12 holes.

Jordan Spieth began his Masters with a double bogey and was still 2 over.

The players having to finish the first round might have an advantage. They have a longer day, to be sure, but they also finish the back nine with minimal wind. The par-3 12th over Rae's Creek is far less daunting without 30 mph gusts.

The forecast is good for the rest of the week, and the Masters will be back on schedule by the end of Friday. The wind is likely to be a factor even without the same strength as Thursday.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.