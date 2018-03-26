  • This week at SunTrust Park

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves kick off the 2018 season at home in SunTrust Park. The Braves will play two exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Then, on Thursday, the Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for Opening Day before playing two more times over the weekend.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This week at SunTrust Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chipper Jones reveals name of son at Georgia Capitol

  • Headline Goes Here

    Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chipper Jones: No need for civilians to own assault rifles