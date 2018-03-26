ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves kick off the 2018 season at home in SunTrust Park. The Braves will play two exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday.
Inside these walls, we play baseball TONIGHT.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/8BaK3OM54Z— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 26, 2018
Then, on Thursday, the Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for Opening Day before playing two more times over the weekend.
