ATLANTA - Three weeks into the season, the Braves have surpassed most expectations for how they would play -- and likely those of even the most optimistic fans and other observers.
The Braves are 10-7, and their 10th win came five games sooner than it did last season, when they won at Milwaukee on April 29 to improve their record to 10-12.
In their 10 wins, the Braves have averaged 7.3 runs per game and have scored five or more runs seven times. Seven of their victories were decided by four or more runs.
Also, the Braves are 9-4 in games that did not go to extra innings.
The flip side is that they are 1-3 in extra-innings games.
Behind the Braves’ stellar start is their offense scoring runs at a high rate.
This article was written by David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
