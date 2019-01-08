A year ago, Nick Saban stood beaming on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field in Atlanta soaking in a 13-point second half comeback win over Georgia that brought Alabama its fifth national championship in nine years.
On Monday in Santa Clara, Calif., Saban looked shell-shocked after Clemson routed the Crimson Tide, 44-16, for their second title in three years.
The loss was Alabama’s biggest deficit since Saban took over the Tide in 2007.
The last time Saban suffered such a loss in college was in Athens in 2004, when he coached LSU. On that afternoon, the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs were led by David Greene who completed 10-of-19 passes for 172 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-16 beatdown of the Tigers.
A few weeks later Saban was off to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins.
It was in his final season in Miami that he last lost a game by more than two touchdowns — a 21-0 shutout by the Buffalo Bills in 2006.
The last time Nick Saban lost a game by more than 14 points was Dec. 17, 2006, when the Bills beat the Dolphins 21-0 behind 3 TD passes from J.P. Losman— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 8, 2019
