    A year ago, Nick Saban stood beaming on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field in Atlanta soaking in a 13-point second half comeback win over Georgia that brought Alabama its fifth national championship in nine years.

    On Monday in Santa Clara, Calif., Saban looked shell-shocked after Clemson routed the Crimson Tide, 44-16, for their second title in three years.

    The loss was Alabama’s biggest deficit since Saban took over the Tide in 2007.

    The last time Saban suffered such a loss in college was in Athens in 2004, when he coached LSU. On that afternoon, the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs were led by David Greene who completed 10-of-19 passes for 172 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-16 beatdown of the Tigers. 

    A few weeks later Saban was off to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins.

    It was in his final season in Miami that he last lost a game by more than two touchdowns — a 21-0 shutout by the Buffalo Bills in 2006.

