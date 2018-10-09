THANK YOU, BRAVES! Atlanta loses Game 4, ending magical season

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves fell to the Los Angeles Dodges on Monday at SunTrust Park, ending their first playoff run in five years.
Atlanta took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, but David Freese’s two-out, two-strike base hit scored two. The Dodgers never looked back and won 6-2.
Atlanta initially took the lead after a Kurt Suzuki two-run single in the fourth inning, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. The Braves’ season ended and the Dodgers are moving on to the NLCS.
The loss will sting, but one thing is certain: This was one heck of a season.
No one predicted the Braves to win the NL East. No one picked them to make the playoffs. No one saw a 90-win season coming.
From all of us: Thank you, Braves!
