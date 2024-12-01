Texans find momentum heading into bye with 23-20 win at Jaguars after knocking out QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Joe Mixon ran for 101 yards and a touchdown, Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards and the Houston Texans beat Jacksonville 23-20 Sunday after knocking quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion.

The AFC South-leading Texans (8-5) won for just the second time in five weeks and staggered into their bye week with a little momentum.

Mixon became the third player in NFL history with at least 100 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown in six road games in the same season. He joined Tiki Barber of the New York Giants (2004) and Derrick Henry of Tennessee (2020) in accomplishing the feat. Mixon is the first to reach the marks in his first six road games of a season.

He carried 20 times, none bigger than his 8-yard gain on third-and-5 in the waning minutes that moved the chains and sealed the victory.

C.J. Stroud completed 22 of 34 passes for 242 yards, with a 22-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz early in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the game. It was Houston’s 12th win in its past 14 meetings with the Jaguars (2-10) and sixth in a row in Jacksonville.

Schultz became the latest tight end to burn the Jags, who have dropped five in a row and 15 of 18. He finished with five catches for 61 yards.

The game will be remembered for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s violent hit on Lawrence in the second quarter that prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles. Al-Shaair hit Lawrence with an elbow as the defenseless quarterback slid to the ground following a 6-yard scramble.

Lawrence clinched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense.

Tight end Evan Engram and several teammates attacked Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence and threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He rallied the Jaguars from a 23-6 deficit in the fourth but didn't get the ball back.

Key injuries

Along with Lawrence, the Jaguars lost cornerback Tyson Campbell (thigh) and safety Darnell Savage (ankle).

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was evaluated for a concussion but cleared to return. Schultz injured his right shoulder but returned.

Mack moves on

The Jaguars lost their running backs coach during the game. Kennesaw State announced Jerry Mack as its second head coach during the fourth quarter. Mack coached the game and is expected to move on afterward.

Up next

The Texans get a much-needed bye week.

The Jaguars play another division opponent, at Tennessee next Sunday.

