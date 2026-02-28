Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder guard Lu Dort was ejected as tempers flared in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 127-121 overtime victory over Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Dort fouled Jokic, and the Denver star got in Dort's face. A scrum ensued and Jokic and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams were called for offsetting technical fouls. Dort was issued a Flagrant 2 and ejected.

The situation was brewing from the start. The Thunder beat Denver 4-3 in the Western Conference semifinals last season, and the Nuggets — especially Jokic — were committed to matching Oklahoma City's aggressive style.

Dort was a first-team All-Defensive selection last season with a reputation for pushing the boundaries of acceptable physical play. Crew chief James Williams said after the game that Dort's hip check/trip combination was dangerous.

“Lu Dort was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 2 because we deemed his contact on Jokic to be unnecessary and excessive with a high potential for injury, and also because the contact led to an altercation that did not dissolve,” Williams said. "So, by rule, a flagrant foul penalty 2 carries an automatic ejection."

Jokic, who had initiated contact with Thunder players throughout the game rather than letting it come to him, finally had enough.

“It’s an unnecessary move and a necessary reaction," Jokic said. "I think there are not supposed to be those things on the basketball floor, so it was just an unnecessary move and a necessary reaction by me.”

Nuggets coach David Adelman said he understood why Jokic finally snapped. He feels Jokic gets beat up when he's away from the basket and doesn't get the calls because of his 7-foot, 284-pound frame.

“I think he was reacting to what was being done to him," Adelman said. "And his reaction’s not going to be cower away. He’s competitive.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said he's fine with the ejection as long as the call is consistent.

“If J. Will (Jalen Williams) is running off the floor and gets tripped, we expect a flagrant 2 from this point forward,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. said. “That’s all. If that’s the precedent, if it becomes a malicious play, and flagrant 2 is the line in the sand on that, we would expect that if it’s J. Will, we’d expect that it’s anybody. And if that is the case, we’re good.”

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called for a technical in the opening minutes when he threw the ball at Jokic, who made high contact with him after play had stopped. James Williams said he did not consider the contact by Jokic's left forearm to be unsportsmanlike.

Denver's bench was called for a technical in the third quarter, and there was plenty of trash talking and shoving throughout.

The teams meet March 9 in Oklahoma City.

"When we play them again, whatever it is, in like 10 days, I’m sure it’ll be the exact same way,” he said.

