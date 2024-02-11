Taylor Swift planning to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play 49ers in the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The great adventure Taylor Swift promised fans in Tokyo continued Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, where the pop star planned to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Swift wrapped up the last of four shows in Japan on Saturday night, then hopped on a private plane at Haneda Airport for a flight across nine time zones and the international date line. She landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon before heading on to Las Vegas, where so many high-rollers had arrived that parking for private planes was entirely booked up.

The 14-time Grammy-winning songstress began dating Kelce early in the season, when he said on his "New Heights" podcast he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her show at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she showed up for a Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

There will be plenty of star power besides Swift for the NFL's marquee night. Usher is performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, and is rumored to have several guests planned, while Post Malone and Reba McEntire will be performing before the game.

Few will be under a brighter spotlight than Swift, though. Her dash from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that “we're all gonna go on a great adventure,” had Swifties around the world watching online flight trackers, while her boyfriend seemed to get as many questions about his relationship as the game during the run-up to kickoff.

Asked to explain the intense interest, Kelce replied: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people — we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.”

Kelce and Swift won't have a whole lot of time together, regardless of how the game plays out.

Swift, who recently won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” at the Grammys and announced her next album will drop in April, is expected to fly back across the Pacific later in the week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," she posted Wednesday on Instagram.

