Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win of year

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — (AP) — Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour to win the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, with the world’s top-ranked woman losing just 21 games in six matches during the 12-day tournament.

Swiatek earned her 20th match win of the year, which leads the WTA Tour.

It was a repeat of the 2022 final, in which Swiatek beat Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. Sakkari hasn’t defeated the Polish star since 2021.

“Sorry I couldn’t put on a better fight,” Sakkari told the crowd that included actors Charlize Theron, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Carlos Alcaraz faced Daniil Medvedev in the men's final later Sunday.

Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Sakkari recovered to win three straight games, including a break of Swiatek. She served a love game to tie it, 4-4. Swiatek lost just two points on her serve the rest of the set, wrapping it up with a forehand winner in the corner.

Swiatek was more dominant in the second set, breaking Sakkari three times all in love games.

Swiatek won 76% of her first serve points and won five of the eight break points against Sakkari.

Swiatek earned $1.1 million for the victory, less than the $1.26 million she made in 2023. This year more prize money was allocated to the earlier rounds, reducing the champions' prize money by nearly 13%.

