Sweden beats Czechia 4-2 for its 3rd world junior hockey title

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Love Harenstam made 27 saves and Sweden won its third world junior hockey title, beating Czechia 4-2 on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016.

Sweden also won in 1981 and 2012. Czechia won its lone titles in 2000 and 2001.

Casper Juustovaara and Viktor Eklund scored first-period goals, and Sascha Boumedienne gave Sweden a 3-0 lead at 3:47 of the third.

Adam Jiricek and Matej Kubiesa scored for Czechia, with Kubiesa striking with 24 seconds left. Ivar Stenberg capped the scoring with an empty-netter with eight seconds left.

In the third-place game, Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points to help Canada beat Finland 6-3.

McKenna had a goal and three assists, and Hage had four assists. Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist to break the Canadian record for points by a defenseman with 13 on six goals and seven assists. Alex Pietrangelo had 12 in 2010.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.