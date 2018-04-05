ATLANTA - The Braves won both of their series against the Phillies and Nationals to complete a successful 4-2 homestand to start the season, putting them at two games over .500 for the first time in nearly three years since the Braves were 8-6 on April 22, 2015.
If there was anything more surprising about the Braves’ performance in the first week of the season than solid bullpen work it was the offense. That was the unit that many people were so worried about.
It was, in a word, prolific. Shockingly so.
This story was written by David O’Brien of The Atlanta Journal- Constitution.
