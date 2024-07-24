Surfers, staff and locals make final preparations in Tahiti before the Paris Olympics begin

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti — (AP) — From wiping out on waves to building homemade speed bumps on local dirt roads, surfers, residents and Olympic workers across Tahiti, French Polynesia, are using the final days before the start of the Paris Olympics to brace themselves— and the island— for the upcoming surfing competition.

Throughout the week, competitors were seen paddling out to the world-famous waves of Teahupo'o, Tahiti, starting before sunrise to take advantage of exclusive access to the location for training ahead of the competition, scheduled to start as early as next week. Training days will continue throughout the week.

During training sessions in the days before the Olympics, competitors get a chance to familiarize or reacquaint themselves with the unique, large waves that are considered some of the heaviest in the world. Many of the surfers competing in the Paris Olympics have previous experience riding the waves of Teahupo'o.

Wave forecasters and surfers said swells this week have been smaller than they were during the World Surf League Championship Tour event in May. But Tuesday's waves picked up in size, providing more of the world-famous, large barrels that Teahupo’o is known for.

On the wave, surfers paddled out to waves throughout the day during different time slots allotted to each national team. Many surfers cruised through the waves with a look of ease. Other times they were seen bailing from waves that pounded on to the shallow coral reef.

After coming ashore after her midday training session, Molly Picklum from Australia said the practice rides and improved conditions on Tuesday helped her mentally prepare for the approaching competition.

“I feel like all the nerves are coming in today, which is good ... it’s a nice little practice run today just to get yourself over that ledge,” she said. “The nerves and the excitement- it’s all building.”

With the surf forecast changing from day to day, training days closer to the competition dates also provides a preview for what could be in store for both athletes and viewers when the competition heats start as early as this week. The competition will be four days long, held between July 27 to August 5, depending on wave conditions. While surfing conditions improved on Tuesday, there's still uncertainty about what conditions will be like when the competition window opens.

During training days, athletes— like Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica and Filipe Toledo from Brazil— shared videos of their practice rides and workout routines on social media. Others, like John John Florence from the United States, posted photos of spending time with their teammates or checking their gear.

The surfers haven't been the only ones preparing for the competition's start: Across Tahiti, Olympic workers have been working around the clock to put the finishing touches on the beachside Olympic venues: Woven palms being attached to fences for decoration, metal viewing platforms being erected by construction crews and tents and umbrellas being set up to provide a shady, rain-proof spot for soon to arrive spectators.

Other preparations for the games could be seen at sea, including the first-ever floating Olympic village housing some of the competitors, and the Olympic judges' tower— which garnered criticism from environmental groups and was later downsized by the Olympic committee— jutting from the ocean.

In Teahupo’o, residents have spent the windy days preparing their town for the influx of extra people: Families have cleaned trash and debris from beachside walking paths, extended their business hours, building homemade dirt road bumps and painting signs giving gentle reminder to visitors.

“Drive slow," one sign, nailed to a coconut tree, read in French. “We live here.” ___

