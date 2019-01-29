Super Bowl volunteers spread smiles at airport

ATLANTA - The friendliest place in Atlanta this week may be Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Super Bowl volunteers have made it the happiest place on earth. Sorry, Disney.
"A lot of fun! I've just been meeting a lot of people and giving them directions. I'm excited about everybody being in Atlanta. I love it,” volunteer Monica Ross told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen.
An army of volunteers began swarming the terminal over the weekend.
"I just swing my pom-poms and say A-T-L! A-T-L,” volunteer Cassandra Climpson said.
Crews are meeting and greeting all over the airport from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., in three five hour shifts.
"Fantastic from day one! Back in August when we started out,” Lulu Sabree said. That’s when the Super Bowl Host Committee whittled down the 30,000 applicants to 10,000 of the friendliest folks you’ll find anywhere.
While most of their hearts are with their hometown Falcons, Rams and Patriots fans are made to feel right at home.
"I've seen people coming through with those 'other teams’ and we welcome them,” volunteer Evette Avery said.
Super Bowl ‘selfies’ are also part of the happy and helpful service. Fans can take a picture inside a special Super Bowl frame.
"We're having a lot of fun. We're here to welcome people and let them know Atlanta is the city to be in this week for the Super Bowl. Team A-T-L,” Jacqueline Mofett said.
