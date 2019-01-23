Game on, Atlanta! Channel 2 bringing fans right into the Super Bowl action

ATLANTA - Super Bowl LIII, the biggest sporting event year, is coming to Atlanta. Channel 2 WSB-TV will have live reports, inside stories, special streaming coverage and 24/7 live cameras the entire week leading up to the game.
ATLIII Game Week will kick the excitement off on Sunday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m on Channel 2. This special will show viewers what’s happening leading up to the game. Channel 2 Action News anchors, Justin Farmer, Jovita Moore and Sports Director Zach Klein will break down important information for locals.
Then all week starting Monday, January 28th, Channel 2 Action News will deliver exclusive live streaming coverage throughout the day and expanded news and sports coverage at 7 p.m. daily.
The stream will provide in-depth information on the teams and breaking news about players, traffic and events surrounding the game. People can download the WSB-TV app for free on their Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Channel 2 will also have this digital experience on our website wsbtv apps and through its news app for iPhone and Android devices.
Channel 2 Action News will have multiple cameras set up around town with an exclusive live streaming camera from the heart of SkyView Atlanta, the downtown Ferris wheel. People can access the cameras 24 hours a day on wsbtv.com and the Channel 2 Action News app.
Click here for more stories, traffic information, videos and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Survival Guide.
