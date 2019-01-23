Super Bowl ticket prices falling; Cheapest on secondary market less than $2,500

ATLANTA - Do you want to see the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LIII in person at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
If so, be prepared to pay top dollar!
So far, the average price of a ticket sold on the website StubHub is more than $5,500.
Of the tickets sold so far, 13 percent of sales have come from California and 12 percent of sales have come from Massachusetts. About 11 percent of sales have come from Georgia, 6 percent from Arizona and 5 percent from Texas.
As of Wednesday evening, the cheapest ticket on the website was almost $2,500.
Just a few hours earlier, the cheapest ticket was almost $3,000.
On Sunday afternoon, before the NFC Championship Game started and the Saints were still alive, the cheapest ticket was almost $4,000.
StubHub officials said they have almost 4,000 tickets remaining for Super Bowl LIII.
If you're in the market for tickets, good luck!
