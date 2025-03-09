Super Bowl stars Josh Sweat and Milton Williams headline a list of NFL free agents

NFL teams can start reshaping their rosters by signing free agents this week.

There’s plenty of attention on the quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Aaron Rodgers technically isn’t a free agent but the New York Jets already said they plan to release him so he’s free to find a new team.

Agents can start negotiating with teams at 12 p.m. EDT Monday when the legal tampering period opens. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the start of the league’s new year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Here’s a look at 25 non-quarterbacks who will be available:

1. Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher, Philadelphia Eagles

Sweat is set to cash in after an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He had 2 1/2 sacks on Patrick Mahomes. Sweat has averaged eight sacks per season since becoming a starter in 2021.

2. Davante Adams, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

Adams still caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in a down year spent with the Raiders and Jets. He’s a three-time All-Pro who has averaged 103 catches, 1,290 yards and 11 TDs over the past seven seasons.

3. Milton Williams, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Williams had two sacks in the Super Bowl and showed he’s ready to play a major role on a defensive line after thriving as a rotational player for the Eagles.

4. Charvarius Ward, Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

A second-team All-Pro in 2023, Ward dealt with adversity last season following the death of his daughter.

5. Carlton Davis, Cornerback, Detroit Lions

The seven-year veteran stabilized Detroit’s secondary in his first year with the Lions after spending the first six in Tampa Bay.

6. Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that forced him to miss the final 10 games, the 29-year-old Godwin may not get the massive deal he was on pace for when he had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games.

7. Drew Dalman, Center, Atlanta Falcons

A reliable starter for a top offensive line, Dalman is the best center on the open market.

8. D.J. Reed, Cornerback, New York Jets

He allowed just two TDs last season and opposing QBs completed just 46.3% of their passes against him.

9. Dre Greenlaw, Linebacker, San Francisco 49ers

Greenlaw should be all the way back to his old form after returning from an Achilles injury last year.

10. Haason Reddick, Edge Rusher, New York Jets

Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season, Reddick had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia.

11. Byron Murphy, Cornerback, Minnesota Vikings

Murphy had his best season last year with a career-high six interceptions and allowed a 62.0 passer rating.

12. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

Cooper has had seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 10 years. He was limited by injuries when he split time with the Browns and Bills last year.

13. Nick Bolton, Linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs

He’s a third-down player and was a leader for Steve Spagnuolo’s stout defense.

14. Jevon Holland, Safety, Miami Dolphins

Despite a down season in 2024, Holland is the top safety on the market.

15. Will Fries, Right Guard, Indianapolis Colts

Despite playing just five games due to a broken tibia, Fries should get a significant deal.

16. Khalil Mack, Edge Rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

He’s 34 and his sack total dropped from 17 to six last season but Mack still can provide a boost for teams needing a pass rush specialist.

17. Justin Reid, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs

A proven leader who’d be a big upgrade for a secondary.

18. Cam Robinson, Left Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

Several teams could use a solid anchor to protect their quarterback’s blind side.

19. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

Diggs is coming off an ACL injury that limited him to eight games but the four-time Pro Bowl pick could transition well to a slot role.

20. Tre’von Moehrig, Safety, Las Vegas Raiders

After recording a career-high 104 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2024. Moehrig increased his stock.

21. Mekhi Bechton, Right Guard, Philadelphia Eagles

Bechton moved from tackle to guard and revived his career in Philadelphia on one of the league’s best lines.

22. Tevin Jenkins, Offensive Guard, Chicago Bears

Jenkins is another solid starter who should quickly find a home in free agency.

23. Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers

He’s a playmaker despite the criticism he receives for his tackling.

24. Jamien Sherwood, Linebacker, New York Jets

He was the best player on a disappointing defense filled with star talent.

25. Josh Myers, Center, Green Bay Packers

Myers allowed just one sack last year and has started 50 of the last 51 games.

