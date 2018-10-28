  • Steelers hold moment of silence to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns held a moment of silence before Sunday's game in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

    There was also a moment of silence before Saturday's Pittsburgh Penguins game, which was against the Vancouver Canucks.

     

     

    The shooting Saturday morning left 11 people dead and six others, including law enforcement, wounded.

    The 11 people killed have been identified as:

    Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
    Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
    Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
    Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
    Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
    David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
    Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
    Sylvan Simon, 87, of Wilkinsburg
    Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
    Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
    Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories