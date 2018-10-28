Steelers hold moment of silence to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns held a moment of silence before Sunday's game in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
There was also a moment of silence before Saturday's Pittsburgh Penguins game, which was against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks just held a moment of silence before tonight’s matchup.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 28, 2018
We may be in Vancouver, but our hearts are always in Pittsburgh. 💛
The shooting Saturday morning left 11 people dead and six others, including law enforcement, wounded.
The 11 people killed have been identified as:
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
Sylvan Simon, 87, of Wilkinsburg
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}