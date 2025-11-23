Stars forward Mikko Rantanen gets automatic 1-game suspension over 2nd ejection in 3 games

NEW YORK — The NHL issued an automatic one-game suspension to Mikko Rantanen on Sunday after the Dallas Stars forward's second major penalty and ejection for boarding in a span of three games.

The first suspension of Rantanen's 10-year NHL career came a day after he checked Calgary's Matt Coronato into the side boards late in the second period of the Flames' 3-2 shootout victory. Coronato bled from a cut on his nose but later returned to the game.

The league issued a statement from its department of player safety saying a player is automatically suspended for a game when he receives two game misconduct penalties, or ejections, in a span of 41 consecutive games played.

Rantanen wasn't suspended after getting a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for pushing Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov into the end boards as both were skating close to full speed and falling to the ice in the final minute of New York's 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy was incensed over Rantanen's hit on Romanov and screamed at the Dallas player as he went to the locker room through a tunnel between both benches.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan defended Rantanen because he believed his skate was clipped by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield’s to cause him to raise his arms for balance just before the contact with Romanov, who the Islanders said will have shoulder surgery and be out five to six months.

The league's punishment after Rantanen's hit on Coronato was announced without a hearing. A hearing would be required for a longer suspension.

“The league’s going to look at it,” Gulutzan said after the Calgary game. “He’s tracking back there. I know he’s committed to hitting him. It’s unfortunate. I hope he’s OK. He turns at the last minute. It’s hard to stop. They’ll decide. They’ve seen enough of those hits.”

Rantanen is in his first full season with Dallas after getting traded twice last season. Colorado, the team that drafted the Finnish standout, sent the 29-year-old to Carolina before the Stars acquired him at the trade deadline. Rantanen has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season.

