ATLANTA - One of the Atlanta Braves’ biggest rivals appears to have won the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.
According to The Associated Press, a person familiar with negotiations said the Philadelphia Phillies and Harper are finalizing a deal worth $330 million over 13 years.
The 26-year-old Harper was the 2015 NL MVP and made six All-Star teams in seven big-league seasons with the Washington Nationals. He batted .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS last season.
Manny Machado, the other top free agent this winter, signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres last week.
