Stanton's 450th homer helps Yankees close gap in AL East and conjures Hall of Fame talk

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hopes his 450th home run won't be the last milestone he celebrates before calling it a career.

"It's a nice round number," the New York Yankees slugger said Saturday night after hitting a three-run drive in a 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. "It's cool to see the names I'm catching and tying and going above."

Stanton hit No. 450 in his 1,719th career game. Only Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Alex Rodriguez and Harmon Killebrew were quicker to 450.

If the 35-year-old Stanton continues his slugging ways, then perhaps he will reach 500 and be recognized with a plaque in Cooperstown.

“He’s still going in what’s a Hall of Fame career,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a big number, 450, and it came with a three-run shot in the first. I feel like he’s got a lot left, a lot more to go.”

That longball off Tomoyuki Sugano sent the Yankees on their way to an important victory. The leaders in the AL wild-card race now stand just two games behind the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays with seven games left in the regular season.

"Most important, it helped us win," Stanton said of his opposite-field drive to right.

Stanton didn't start the season until July 2 because of elbow injuries. Since his return, he's hit 21 homers.

Asked to describe Stanton as a hitter, Boone replied, “The man is dangerous. A unicorn. It's so unique how he does it, so unique how routinely hard he hits the baseball. Just a really cool day for him and us as his teammates.”

Rest assured, there will be a lot more celebrating if Stanton reaches the next milestone.

“I’m a lot of swings away from 500,” he said. “Of course you think about it, and you understand that if you bear down that I’m capable of doing it.”

And the Hall of Fame? After being told of Boone's assessment, Stanton said: “It's cool to hear. I'm still rolling. That's for you guys to debate about. I just come in every day and do what I can.”

