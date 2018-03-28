ATLANTA - The Hawks go into tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with an injury list of seven players – one probable and six out.
Five of the seven players on the list are dealing with ankle injuries. It’s something the Hawks have been far too familiar with this season.
Here’s the Hawks' injury report for tonight’s game:
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is probable.
Kent Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) is out.
DeAndre’ Bembry (abdominal strain) is out.
Antonius Cleveland (left ankle surgery rehab) is out.
Malcolm Delaney (left ankle sprain) is out.
Jaylen Morris (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) is out.
Including tonight, the Hawks have lost 59 player games to sprained ankles this season.
Mike Muscala: 22
Malcolm Delaney: 12
Tyler Cavanaugh: 9
Jaylen Morris: 8
Dennis Schroder: 5
John Collins: 2
Marco Belinelli: 1
If you include Antonius Cleveland, who has not played after joining the Hawks late in the season, that total jumps to 75 player games missed. Cleveland has missed 16 games due to an ankle surgery that was performed before he joined the Hawks.
In total, the Hawks have had 15 players miss 192 games for various reasons. Ankle-related injuries have accounted for 39 percent of those games missed.
